St. Louis County updates new COVID restrictions

CLAYTON, Mo. – Earlier this week, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced a pause in the county’s reopening due to a single-day record in reported COVID cases.

At the time, Page issued seven new guidelines in an attempt to control the viral transmission and flatten the infection curve in St. Louis County.

On Wednesday, the county offered more new specifics on capacity limitations for local businesses, bars, and more. Among them – capacity limitations include not only customers but staff and employees as well.

The county updates are listed below:

The Order rescinds the Second Amended Re-Opening Order but maintains all the Guidelines that were promulgated under that Order.

All Businesses that are subject to capacity limitations are reduced from 50%-25% capacity. This is based on the authorized fire or building code occupancy and includes employees, staff, and customers. For example, if a banquet facility’s occupancy limit is 100 people, and 25% of that means under this order only 25 people can be present, then they cannot try to claim the gathering limitation allows them to increase the number to 50 people.

Businesses subject to capacity limitations include grocery stores and retail stores, personal services (hair, nail, etc), churches, funeral services, banquet, and conference facilities. A good way to describe when capacity limitations apply is when a business offers a service or goods for sale that requires interaction with the public.

Gathering Limitations are included in this Order. No gatherings of over 50 people are allowed. The gathering limitation does NOT apply to:

Businesses that are subject to capacity limitations of 25% Professional Businesses – think offices, legal, accounting, etc. public transit, including airports hospitals schools (they have their own plans) shelters daycare and camps polling places

If a business is subject to capacity limitations or the business is already subject to other guidelines (like public transit, daycare, etc.) then it is not subject to gathering limitations.

Certain businesses and planned activities, due to the uniqueness of the businesses, must submit a proposed plan to DPH for approval. If a proposed plan is submitted and approved, the business or activity can proceed. DPH will require the business or activity to comply with capacity restrictions, social distancing requirements, and other restrictions to keep people safe. Even if approved, DPH has the authority to withdraw approval or change the plans. These businesses and activities subject to this planning process are:

entertainment and attraction venues (6 flags, the Butterfly House, the Magic House, etc) concert venues mass sporting events museums casinos playgrounds

