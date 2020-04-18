St. Louis County updates website dedicated to coronavirus updates to support bilingual users

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Department of Public Health has updated the www.stlcorona.com website, for a more user-friendly experience.

The newly improved website includes a taskbar located in the upper right corner of the website that translates all site content into approximately 80 different languages.

According to a statement, the updated site makes it easier to navigate and get information.

On the site, there is also information about the symptoms of the disease, prevention tips, treatment and county resources.

