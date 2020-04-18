Breaking News
IL: 1,134 deaths/27,575 cases; MO: 165 deaths/5,283 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

St. Louis County updates website dedicated to coronavirus updates to support bilingual users

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Department of Public Health has updated the www.stlcorona.com website, for a more user-friendly experience.

The newly improved website includes a taskbar located in the upper right corner of the website that translates all site content into approximately 80 different languages.

According to a statement, the updated site makes it easier to navigate and get information.

On the site, there is also information about the symptoms of the disease, prevention tips, treatment and county resources.

Also, follow the latest coronavirus coverage at fox2now.com/news/coronavirus/

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News