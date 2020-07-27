St. Louis County voters required to wear masks and may cast a ballot from any polling place

Poll worker Neuza Ferreira, left, checks in voter Christina Tremblay, right, both of Providence, R.I., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at a voting station, in Providence. In-person voting is being offered at a reduced number of locations for voters who missed the deadline to request a mail ballot. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – For the remaining 2020 elections, St. Louis County voters can vote at any polling place in the county.

The St. Louis County Board of Elections made this announcement Monday by way of making the elections as “safe convenient and efficient as possible.”

Voters will still be assigned polling places according to Missouri state law. But, St. Louis County is no longer restricting people to vote at their assigned polling place. This new flexibility is made possible through new voting equipment.

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the primary election day on August 4. All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places. Any voter who cannot wear a mask has the opportunity to vote curbside at all polling places or at the Board of Elections office, 725 Northwest Plaza in St. Ann.

The deadline to cast an absentee ballot has passed. But, you can still vote absentee in person at the Board of Elections office or one of the satellite locations.

Click here to look up your polling place and sample ballot at. Remember to bring an ID.

Board of Elections satellite locations:

St. Louis County Library, Mid-County Branch, 7821 Maryland Ave

Clayton North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road

South County Government Center Keller Plaza, 4554 Lemay Ferry Rd

West County Government Center, 74 Clarkson Wilson Centre in Chesterfield