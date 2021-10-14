St. Louis County wins court round on mask mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–A St. Louis County judge has handed County Executive Sam Page a victory in the continuing legal battle with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over the county’s latest mask mandate.

Thursday afternoon, Judge Ellen Ribaudo’s ruling dissolved an earlier preliminary injunction issued against a previous mask mandate which was ultimately rejected by the St. Louis County Council over the summer. Under a new mandate that took effect in late September, masks are required to be worn by anyone five years or older indoors and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Today’s court ruling means that @STLCounty’s mask order stays in force. Enforcement has never been our focus. Our focus has always been on protecting lives and livelihoods. That’s why a mask order was adopted in July and that’s why one remains in effect now. — County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) October 14, 2021

Schmitt’s office argued that the latest mandate flew in the face of the temporary injunction granted over the earlier one. While a hearing to make the temporary injunction permanent has now been canceled, a hearing scheduled for Monday morning to force St. Louis County to produce background and data to support the need for the latest mask mandate is still planned.

The Attorney General’s office has not commented on the latest ruling Thursday afternoon.