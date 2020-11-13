St. Louis County woman charged in connection to boyfriend’s death

CASTLE POINT, Mo. – The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney has charged for 36-year-old Leslie Lomax in connection to a north St. Louis County homicide.

Lomax is charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of armed criminal action in the death of 29-year-old Cortez Marmon.

According to authorities, Lomax got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend Thursday, November 12th in Castlepoint on Duke Dr. at around 10 a.m. The two are said to have had a history of domestic violence.

According to the probable cause statement, the couple was arguing in the car when the victim headbutted Lomax. She hit him with a handgun. The statement reads Marmon threatened Lomax before she shot him to death.

Lomax is being held on a $125,000 cash-only bond.

Authorities with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are handling the investigation.