St. Louis County working on plan to resume use of J&J COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis County Health Department is making plans on how to best use the 1,700 Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines it has in storage. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gave that update during a morning briefing on COVID.

Missouri is resuming the use of the vaccine after federal scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

Last week, the CDC and FDA lifted an 11-day pause on the single-dose vaccine.

The state said that providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume next week. Just over 105,000 doses of J&J had been administered in Missouri before the pause.

Page also said 40% of St. Louis County residents have had one dose of a COVID vaccine and 25% are fully vaccinated. He is encouraging people that still need the vaccine to visit a walk-in clinic or make an appointment at STLcorona.com.

Page also says 140 county residents are being diagnosed each day with COVID. He says that is still too much for our area. He says that comes as there is evidence of new variants spreading in the county. He says those are more reasons why people need to be vaccinated.