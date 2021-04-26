St. Louis County working on plan to resume use of J&J COVID vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis County Health Department is making plans on how to best use the 1,700 Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines it has in storage. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gave that update during a morning briefing on COVID.

Missouri is resuming the use of the vaccine after federal scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

Last week, the CDC and FDA lifted an 11-day pause on the single-dose vaccine.

The state said that providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume next week. Just over 105,000 doses of J&J had been administered in Missouri before the pause.

Page also said 40% of St. Louis County residents have had one dose of a COVID vaccine and 25% are fully vaccinated. He is encouraging people that still need the vaccine to visit a walk-in clinic or make an appointment at STLcorona.com.

Page also says 140 county residents are being diagnosed each day with COVID. He says that is still too much for our area. He says that comes as there is evidence of new variants spreading in the county. He says those are more reasons why people need to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News