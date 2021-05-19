St. Louis County working with library to increase COVID vaccination access

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Library is working to increase access to COVID vaccinations.
The director of the library will announce a new partnership with St. Louis County Wednesday morning.
The goal is to increase access to vaccinations especially in areas of the county where the vaccination rate is low.
The announcement will come as part of St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s regular COVID briefing. That happens at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it live on FOX 2 and on our Facebook page.