St. Louis County working with school districts on plan to vaccinate teachers

ST. LOUIS– Two weeks from today, teachers, grocery store workers, and other critical infrastructure workers can start getting the COVID vaccine. St. Louis County says work is underway to be prepared for the additional 85,000 to 100,000 people who will become eligible for the vaccine March 15.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a morning COVID briefing that county officials are working with school districts to come up with a solution to help the county’s thousands of teachers get the vaccine. Page said additional information will be released on that closer to March 15.

County officials are also working to get workers in other essential industries information about how they can get vaccinated.

Page said that when people in Phase 1B/Tier 3 become eligible for the vaccine in St. Louis County it will bring the total number of residents eligible to about 500,000 people.

Page explained that the county health department has been working to create infrastructure to allow for high capacity delivery of the COVID vaccine. He said officials knew there would eventually be increased delivery of the vaccine and Page acknowledged the situation has improved each week.

This Saturday, March 6, a mass vaccination clinic will be held at the North County Recreation Center. Page said only people that are currently eligible will be able to make an appointment. He reminded people they must pre-register on the county health website first.

Page said there will be 2,000 vaccines available for the mass vaccination clinic. The National Guard is assisting with the event.

