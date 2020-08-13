St. Louis County youth soccer coach charged with statutory rape

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – St. Charles County and St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old select soccer coach with several sex crimes. Charges against Hugh Patrick McVey of St. Charles County include statutory rape and sodomy.
A statement from St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar’s office says that there was a joint investigation by the St. Charles County Police Department and the Kirkwood Police Department. They say that McVey was a coach in the girl’s youth select soccer club. They began exchanging text messages between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
The crimes are alleged to have occurred at the suspect’s home and the girl’s family residence in Kirkwood. Warrants have been issued in both jurisdictions. McVey’s bond has been set at $50,000, cash only.
Latest headlines:
- Sisters separated by orphanages, foster homes are reunited after 46 years
- Report: American Airlines set to drop flights to as many as 30 smaller cities
- Six-year-old shot in the hand in St. Louis
- Newsfeed Now: Arkansas billboard gets national attention; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own
- St. Louis Zoo temporarily closing children’s area for several years starting in October