St. Louis County youth soccer coach pleads guilty to 3 sex crimes

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Lou Fusz Soccer Club coach Hugh Patrick McVey plead guilty Friday to three counts of sex crimes against a minor.

He was found guilty of one count of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

He has been sentenced to five years probation for second-degree statutory rape with conditions. Those conditions include no contact with the victim; no association with any sports program (youth or adult) as a coach, consultant, paid employee or official; have a psycho-sexual evaluation done and follow all treatment as directed; and be assigned to a sex offender caseload.

McVey will be under probation for another five years with the same conditions for the other two counts.

If McVey does not follow every term of his probation, Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott told him “you will lose your liberty.”

McVey must now register as a convicted sex offender with the state of Missouri.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked with the victim and her family to negotiate this plea.

Below is a statement from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

“The resolution in this case allowed us to respect the deeply held preferences of the victim while ensuring that the defendant was never again in a position where he could have close contact with children. The victim and her family made it clear, from their first communication with our office to the last, that they did not want the defendant sentenced to prison. Without their cooperation and the victim’s bravery, we would have been unable to proceed with any charges against the defendant. This resolution brings some finality for the victim while convicting the offender of sex crimes against a child and placing strict limits on his future conduct. We commend the victim for her willingness to speak out and hope that the closure of this chapter of her life will bring her some measure of peace.”

The victim and McVey began exchanging text messages between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The crimes occurred at McVey’s home and the girl’s family residence.