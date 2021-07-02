St. Louis County’s ‘JB Blast’ to feature food & fireworks tonight

CLAYTON, Mo. – Are you looking to start off this Independence Day weekend with some fireworks? St. Louis County’s biggest celebration is tonight and there will be food, music, and more.

The free event starts at 7:00 pm with a concert featuring Sweetie and the Toothaches at the Amphitheater in Jefferson Barracks Park. The fireworks start after 9:00 pm.

The gates open at 5:00 pm. Admission and parking are free. There will be food available to purchase.

JB Blast Fourth of July Celebration

Friday, July 2, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Barracks Park Amphitheater

533 Bagby Road

St. Louis, MO 63125