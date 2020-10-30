St. Louis couple appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show after creating Halloween maze in home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Last month FOX2 reported on Gary Lobstein and his wife Julie Wilhelm, who love everything about Halloween.

The couple appeared today on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she featured their annual tradition of turning their home into a family-friendly haunted maze.

“My wife and I have always had a blast with Halloween ever since we were little kids. We loved getting dressed up and going trick or treating so we just continued that love for it into our adulthood,” said Lobstein.

The two appeared on the show via video call dressed as Jessie from Toy Story and Chucky. The couple tells Clarkson they start working on the maze in July.



“This our fifth year transforming our house into a home haunt,” Lobstein tells Clarkson. “We use life size animatronics, things that we’ve either made, or collected or created over the years.”



The doors open on Halloween night for all families to enjoy, and have made the maze COVID safe by taking extra precautions. To see more of the maze click here.



