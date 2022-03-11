St. Louis couple has ‘dream’ engagement photoshoot at ALDI grocery store

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis couple who loves shopping at ALDI celebrated their engagement with a fitting photoshoot at the grocery store.
ALDI gifted the couple an in-store photoshoot and a basket full of exclusive ALDI products. A grocery store spokesperson said it was their dream to have ALDI be a part of their engagement experience.
“The recently engaged couple, Shannon and Dan, are die-hard ALDI fans who’ve bonded over their passion for ALDI products, unbeatable prices, and weekly ads,” an ALDI spokesperson said in a statement. “Shannon even has her own custom ALDI quarter holder and grocery bag!”
A St. Louis photographer took pictures of Shannon and Dan embracing each other in the grocery store parking lot and aisles. You can view the heartwarming photos below: