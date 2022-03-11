St. Louis couple has ‘dream’ engagement photoshoot at ALDI grocery store

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Much of Missouri saw snowfall Thursday night into Friday. As the state's Department of Transportation is out clearing and salting the roads, cleanup is costing more than the last storm.

Sticker shock is real when it comes to the current price of gas. A Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) snowplow gets less than 8 miles per gallon and uses diesel fuel. According to AAA, the average cost of diesel in Missouri is $4.73 -- which means it costs a pretty penny to fill up the tank.

"They are designed for power, not for fuel economy," MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. "This is not a hybrid-electric vehicle that we're operating."

With gas prices at an all-time high and snow blanketing much of the state Friday, it can cost a lot to clear the roads. But rising fuel costs are affecting more than filling up the tank.

"The price of oil feeds a lot of the construction materials that we work with," McKenna said. "I don't look at fuel any different than any other part of the enterprise in terms of our cost structure."

Before this week's storm, MoDOT has spent $33 million of its seasonal budget, which McKenna said is about 60%. For the winter season, the department spends anywhere from $25 million to $75 million.

"February was above average, but we really didn't have a lot of participation before that," McKenna said. "We had a lot of it [snow] all at once and once recently."

Besides gas, a worker shortage is also adding costs to the agency's bottom line. During last month's big statewide snowstorm, the governor activated the Missouri National Guard to help.

"That enabled us to have our crews focus more on the activities that we do, as well as the Missouri Highway Patrol, where we had National Guard doing a lot of road closures and traffic control when there were incidents on the roadways," McKenna said. "That was a big help."