St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters due back in court today

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Central West End couple charged with felonies after they brandished weapons at protestors who were passing by their mansion are due back in court at 9:00 a.m Wednesday morning.

Their attorney Joel Schwartz says the couple will be arraigned on the two felony counts that they each now face and they will plead not guilty. Mark and Patricia McCloskey are both charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

The charges are class E felonies, the grand jury handing up the indictments not long after the McCloskey appeared in court last week.

The charges stem from an incident back in June when the McCloskeys used guns to confront protestors who were passing their central west end home on a private street on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

The McCloskeys say they feared for their safety and were using their second amendment rights to defend themselves.

Mark McCloskey was holding an AR-15 described in the indictment as an assault rifle while Patricia had a handgun that their initial attorney said was inoperable. The McCloskeys were originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon but then the grand jury added the tampering count.

The indictment accusing the McCloskeys of altering the handgun to “impair its verity” in the investigation into the entire incident. Governor Parson has said he will pardon the McCloskey’s if they’re convicted.

Schwartz says he expects the appearance at the Carnahan Courthouse to be brief.

Latest headlines: