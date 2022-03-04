St. Louis COVID protocols end Saturday at Enterprise Center

ST LOUIS, MO – JANUARY 18: A general view of the Enterprise Center during a game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks on January 18, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. A limited number of fans were allowed in the building due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–Starting Sunday, fans attending events at Enterprise Center will no longer have to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19, a recent negative test, or wear a mask, the St. Louis Blues announced Friday as lower caseloads are leading to loosened protocols across the region.

The masking requirement for the city of St. Louis expires just before midnight Saturday.

Fans attending the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament at Enterprise Center on Friday and Saturday will still need to follow the protocols, but will not be required on Sunday.

Protocols will no longer be in place at the adjoining Stifel Theatre starting Monday March 7.

“Returning to full capacity in October required a commitment by everyone, including our fans and guests, to the well-being of everyone who entered Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre said in a statement Friday. “There is always the potential of having to revisit the vaccination or negative test policy, but we certainly hope that won’t be the case. In that spirit, we ask that all of our guests continue to do all they can to respect the health and safety of their fellow fans, as well as our employees who are there to serve them. The more we do for one another, the better all of us will be.”

Fans should be prepared for the potential that individual events coming to the venues could request those COVID-related measures.