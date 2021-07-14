St. Louis cracks top 25 for “Cheapest places to live” list for 2021-2022

ST. LOUIS–U.S. News & World Report is out with the magazine’s annual “Best Places” series, and there’s good news for St. Louis.

The city was ranked 22nd in the magazine’s list of Most Affordable (Cheapest) places to live in 2021-2022, one slot ahead of Kansas City.

The ranking is based on median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners of each metro area, according to the magazine.

“The area’s low cost of living and central U.S. location are draws for many, including companies looking to relocate. St. Louis businesses run the gamut from tech startups to financial asset managers to aircraft manufacturing,” writes St. Louis-based contributor John Rehg.

The top 5 in the survey are Huntsville (AL), Fort Wayne (IN), Quad Cities (IA-IL), Hickory (NC) and Des Moines (IA).