St. Louis defense attorney Chet Pleban says Chauvin’s three guilty verdicts conflict

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis defense attorney Chet Pleban is not surprised with the three guilty verdicts for former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

He’s also not surprised that the jury only deliberated for 11 hours.

He said 45-year-old Chauvin faces up to 75 consecutive years in prison, 40 years on murder two, 25 years on murder three, and a ten-year sentence on manslaughter. He could serve them concurrently. Chauvin could serve at most 40 years or at least 25, it’s up to the judge.

“I think what you’re going to see on appeal is the issue of whether or not these charges conflict with one another. So for example, with respect to the murder second-degree that is a felony murder. So its an intentional felonious assault. So, in other words, Chauvin intended to assault George Floyd and that resulted in his death. Whereas the manslaughter charge is culpable negligence which resulted in the death of George Floyd. So, it seems to me, that those two charges conflict, yet he was found guilty of both of them. It would be like if you’re driving your car and you hit somebody, well you’re either negligent in how you operated that car or you intended to hit somebody and injure them or kill them, in which case, they’re two separate and distinct defenses that seem to conflict with one another,” Pleban said.

He expects an appeal will be filed and he points out that Minnesota state law is different than the law in Missouri and Illinois. Even so, he predicts that will be one of several issues that will be raised on appeal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News