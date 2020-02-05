St. Louis Democrats frustrated with debacle in Iowa; say that won’t happen in Missouri Primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hundreds of St. Louisans were in Iowa participating in the Democratic Caucus. Of course, many more watching the debacle of results in the St. Louis area.

Fox 2 spoke with several Democrat groups in the St. Louis area and they all feel mostly the same.

"What happened in Iowa doesn’t impact us much here in St. Louis. Iowa only has six electoral votes. It’s not representative of the United States or the St. Louis metro area,” said Gary Wells, president of 16th Ward Democrats.

With the Missouri primary election five weeks away, St. Louis Democrats don’t seem concerned that Iowa will happen here, given it's just a caucus with volunteers and not a real election.

“We're glad the initial caucus is over so that allows us to focus more on what’s going to happen in Missouri,” said Reginald Garth, president of St. Louis Young Democrats.

Alderwoman Megan Green (15th Ward) was in Iowa working on the Bernie Sanders campaign. She was frustrated by what happened and echoed what all the groups I spoke with said. Iowa shouldn’t be the first caucus and maybe they shouldn’t do them.

“You’re having to coordinate with all these small precincts in rural areas and get that information into one place. Going forward, we should be looking at the caucus process,” Green said.

As far as trusting the results process moving forward, the groups are unified in their approach.

“We just have to stay away from conspiracy theories and things that are out there,” Garth said.

