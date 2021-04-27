St. Louis Dental Center providing free dental services for SLPS students Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health (ATSU-MOSDOH) and Affinia Healthcare are coming together for a community health event. They are providing free dental services for St. Louis Public School families Saturday.

SLPS families with pre-kindergarten students and their siblings, who have pre-scheduled appointments, will receive free dental screenings and services at the St. Louis Dental Center.

Organizers say they are trying to ensure young children and their siblings receive the care they need to prevent tooth decay, the most common childhood chronic disease. Because of the pandemic, many students have not been able to receive dental screenings or care through school-based programs.

The St. Louis Dental Center is a clinical education facility with 93 dental chairs. They provide dental care to the St. Louis community by Affinia Healthcare dentists and staff and ATSU-MOSDOH faculty and dental students.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the St. Louis Dental Center located at 1500 Park Avenue. Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, call the SLPS ECE Office at 314-331-6150.