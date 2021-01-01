St. Louis dentists pushing for faster access to COVID-19 vaccine

CREVE COEUR, Mo- St. Louis area dentists are pushing for earlier access to the COVID-19 vaccine and ways to get the vaccines out sooner to everyone.

Dentists are listed last in “Group 1-A Health Care Workers” to get the vaccine after frontline hospital workers, but dentists say they are considered high risk.

“We are as a dental profession are ranking number one in the country as far as the dangerous professions, we are face to face with a patient with no mask, they have no mask on,” said Dr. Jeff Dalin, with the Greater St. Louis Dental Society.

Dr. Dalin said the group has been working with the state to find a more efficient and quicker way to get doses to those who can give the shots. “

“We’ve been talking to area health departments in getting their help. We’re talking to the hospital systems since they’re already giving them to their own staff, they’ve kind of got some protocols in place already we’d like to slide right in after they’re done with their own staffs.”

The Dental Society recognizes the pressure the state is under to get as much of the vaccine out as quickly as possible.

“They’ve been very supportive in a sense. They know we’re in a high-risk area. They want to cover us and they’re just saying were just waiting for that vaccine to get here,” Dr. Dalin said.

The Dental Society has 1100 member dentists, while each dentist has staff members in need of vaccinations. The group may need up to 7,000 doses, with hopes of having them by the end of the month.