ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Homicide detectives are asking for help to investigate the deadly shooting of a teenager. Malik Valley, 15, was shot in the chest Saturday night along Evans and Vandeventer.

Investigators initially said that Valley was shot by an acquaintance, but later said that they would like to hear from witnesses.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.