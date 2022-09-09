ST. LOUIS — What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized Victorian home was available? Well, you may want to check out Lafayette Reserve. A local developer says they are building the city’s most expensive new subdivision in a century.

Jeff Winzerling’s company, Universatile Development, is building the 14-home project with Rubicon, Inc. using designs by Barry Nelson. They chose the location because of the easy access to downtown and the historic buildings around the area.

The north side of the 2200 block of Hickory Street in Lafayette Square will be lined with a collection of two-story or three-story homes that look like many other blocks in the Historic District. These houses may look like Victorian structures on the outside but the insides of the homes are modern.

The subdivision is being built on what used to be a Praxair industrial gasses facility before it burned down in 2006. In the 1960s historic townhouses used to be on the lot.

They are building a subdivision that looks similar to the once historical neighborhood. Eight of the 14 homes are reserved, with an average sale price of less than $750,000. The six remaining homes range from just under $600,000 to over $1,200,000. More details at https://lafayettereserve.com.