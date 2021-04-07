St. Louis Development Corporation receives over $500,000 to launch Tech STL

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Development Corporation received a $474,000 federal grant to support entrepreneurs.
The Post-Dispatch reported that the city will use that grant along with more than $139,000 in local matching funds to launch Tech STL.
That is being described as a consortium of entrepreneur support organizations, business groups, training entities, and economic development organizations. The group aims to address the economic damage to the region caused by the pandemic and establish entrepreneurship as a primary regional economic driver.