St. Louis doctor presents alternative coronavirus masks

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis doctor is on a mission to help decrease the spread of COVID -19, by using creativity. The global demand for personal protective equipment has created a severe shortage around the world and New York is just one of the many hot spots.

Some St. Louis doctors have been reaching out to provide support. With face mask being in short supply during the coronavirus outbreak people are coming up with creative alternatives.

Dr. Eboni January is urging people to use innovative face mask by making their own. Its called the Bra Mask Challenge and it's sweeping the nation. “ This is a crisis and there is a shortage. So the numbers are going up and supplies are going down. Kudos to a doctor who develops this,” said Dr. January.

Dr. January says a course you cannot make N95 mask but there are alternative and affordable ways you can protect you and your family. If you make a mask tag Ware Your Bra Mask Creations. Protect yourselves and others!!! #bramaskchallenge #askdrjanuary

The CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States. The CDC said they now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain in grocery stores and pharmacies especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

The CDC recommends the use of cloth masks for those that are looking for alternative ways to protect themselves when going to areas that may prove difficult to practice social distancing, like the grocery store or pharmacy.

The use of cloth masks is believed to slow the spread of the virus, while also preserving much needed N-95 masks for healthcare workers and first responders, who must work in direct contact with those confirmed to have COVID-19.

The CDC has directions for making two types of cloth masks, one that does not require sewing and one that does. Both types can be made out of items found in your home.

