ST. LOUIS–Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to a shooting in the pre-dawn hours Saturday that left one man dead and another man shot in the face.

St. Louis police say they were called to the 1100 block of Salisbury around 4am Saturday and found one man, in his 30s on a sidewalk who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man at the scene was conscious and breathing but had been shot in the mouth.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the homicide division at 314- 444-5371. You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS (8477).