CAHOKIA, Ill. – The St. Louis Downtown Airport will receive $5 million in funding to benefit aircraft maintenance providers. The money will also support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs.

St. Louis Downtown Airport is the third busiest airport in Illinois, and it is home to Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX.

The airport was recognized by the Illinois Department Division of Aeronautics as the 2021 reliever airport of the year.