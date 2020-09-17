St. Louis driver and a police officer injured in crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An officer was involved in an accident overnight in north St. Louis. The police car collided with another car just after midnight on Natural Bridge Avenue at Marcus Avenue.

The driver of the other car had to be cut from the vehicle using the jaws of life. The driver’s condition has not been released.

The police officer went to the hospital with minor injuries. A federal agent in the police car was not injured.

St. Louis Police won’t confirm if the officer was on a call but a witness says the police car had its lights on, as it sped through a red light.

Eyewitnesses tells us what she saw just after midnight Officer-Involved crash on Natural Bridge and Marcus Ave St Louis Missouri. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/JPZnvy3fBx — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 17, 2020