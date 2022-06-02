ST. LOUIS — According to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, statewide gas prices are averaged at a record-high $4.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That’s eight cents more compared to Wednesday, May 25, and $1.53 more per gallon compared to June 1, 2021.

St. Louis drivers are paying the most with an average of $4.45, while Springfield and Kansas City drivers are paying the least at $4.09 per gallon out of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri. The nation’s average gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $4.67 last week and $1.63 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, says AAA Gas Prices.

Average statewide gas prices have either set or tied record highs for 22 consecutive days. Drivers pay between 50% and 60% of elevated oil prices at the pump. After the announcement from European Union leaders that portions of Russian oil exports would be banned, each barrel of crude oil jumped to $117.

“Conditions are ripe for another jump in pump prices after the EU agreed to ban Russian oil exports creating new supply constraint concerns,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “As long as crude oil prices remain elevated, so too will price at your local gas station.”

According to gasprices.aaa.com, Missouri Drivers now have the sixth-lowest average on regular unleaded gas, while California drivers pay the most at $6.19.