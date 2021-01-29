St. Louis educators honored as Challenger “Inspiring Teachers”

ST. LOUIS, Mo- On January 28, 1986, the Challenger Space Shuttle lifted off carrying the first civilian and teacher expected to go to space. Within 73 seconds, the space shuttle broke apart and killed all 7 crew members on board.

In honor of teacher and civilian Christa McAuliffe who was set to teach in space, the Challenger Learning Center St. Louis, located in Ferguson, awarded seven teachers for inspiring their students to pursue a career in STEM.

Challenger Learning Centers were created across the nationwide, including one in Ferguson to engage people in space mission simulations and STEM education.

Thursday night, the Challenger Learning Center, along with keynote speaker NASA Astronaut and St. Ann Native Air Force Colonel Bob Behnken honored seven inspiring teachers.

A current or former student nominated each teacher,.

“Mrs. Haddock really helped me realize my own knowledge and potential that was inside of me,” Anna McAtee, a former student of Mrs. Haddock said.

“Two of my former robotics team members nominated me and it was just really exciting, they are both in college doing really great things and it was a really nice honor,” Julie Haddock, a science, engineering and robotics teacher at St. Joseph’s Academy said.

Lisa Shipley teaches Gifted Education at Parkway School District’s Green Trails Elementary School and also received the award Thursday night.

“It’s really just fulfilling to know that the work that you’re doing makes a difference, especially in young women who we hope will go into fields where their voices and faces aren’t as represented,” Shipley said.

“Mrs. Shipley helped me have fun in everything and developed a love for science and math,” the student who nominated Shipley said.

The award came full circle this year for Shipley and Sarah Winstead, who teaches physics and engineering in the STEAM academy at McCluer – South Berkeley.

Winstead was in Shipley’s first class she taught in 1995. Shipley said she may have been more excited to see her former student win the award, but was honored to win it at the same time. “She (Ms. Shipley) is one of the teachers that inspired me into becoming an educator,” Winstead said.

2021 Inspiring Teacher Award Recipients

Julie Haddock, St. Joseph’s Academy

Nominated by Anna McAtee, B.S. Environmental Science, B.A. Biology, Regis University

Christina Hwande, Captain Elementary School

Nominated by Tiffany Wysong, Geology/ Metallurgical Engineering student, Missouri S&T

Jennifer Martin, Saint Dominic High School

Nominated by Evelyn Monzyk, student, Parkway Central Middle School

Brenda Schnettler, McCluer North High School

Nominated by Brooke Strautmann, Senior, McCluer North High School

Lisa Shipley, Green Trails Elementary

Nominated by Mireia Carbonell Martinez, 5th grade student, Green Trails Elementary

Venus D. Spain, Cardinal Ritter Prep

Nominated by Holly Penny, Microbiologist, Vi-Jon

Sarah Winstead, STEAM Academy At McCluer South Berkeley

Nominated by Key’Mon Jenkins, Senior at STEAM Academy