St. Louis electrical workers donate time to help fix low-income homes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Electrical workers are donating their time and services to fix electrical hazards in St. Louis. It’s for low income homes.

Rebuilding Together St. Louis and IBEW Local #1 are teaming up to support 17 low-income homeowners with electrical safety repairs. An army of volunteers gathering here and heading out later this morning across the city.

Over the past 17 years, the electrical connection IBEW/NECA partnership has donated labor and more than $850,000 in materials to improve more than 550 homes for low-income, disabled and elderly St. Louisans served by Rebuilding Together.

Last year, due to the pandemic, they had to hit pause. No repairs were done on this annual event due to coronavirus restrictions.

Over 50 electricians from IBEW Local #1 will be donating their Saturday to make electrical repairs free of charge for low income seniors throughout St. Louis City and County.