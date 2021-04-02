St. Louis eviction moratorium extended until May 3

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

ST. LOUIS– A judge has ordered the eviction moratorium be extended until May 3 in St. Louis City. The order states evictions are to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency. Judge Michael Stelzer of the 22nd Judicial Circuit made the ruling.

The order says evictions can happen if tenants are found to be engaging in criminal activity, threatening the health and safety of other residents, damaging property, violating building codes, among a few other issues.

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted this is helpful as we work with partner agencies and the state to distribute rental assistance.

There are several rent assistance programs available.

One is funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). All programs share common eligibility requirements. St. Louis County has a call center to help answer questions about the ERAP. That number is 314-806-0910.

There is also another program called State Assistance for Housing Relief. Applications are available now through Sept. 30 2021. You can learn more about how to apply for SAFHR here.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News