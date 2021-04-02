St. Louis eviction moratorium extended until May 3

ST. LOUIS– A judge has ordered the eviction moratorium be extended until May 3 in St. Louis City. The order states evictions are to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency. Judge Michael Stelzer of the 22nd Judicial Circuit made the ruling.

The order says evictions can happen if tenants are found to be engaging in criminal activity, threatening the health and safety of other residents, damaging property, violating building codes, among a few other issues.

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted this is helpful as we work with partner agencies and the state to distribute rental assistance.

There are several rent assistance programs available.

One is funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). All programs share common eligibility requirements. St. Louis County has a call center to help answer questions about the ERAP. That number is 314-806-0910.

There is also another program called State Assistance for Housing Relief. Applications are available now through Sept. 30 2021. You can learn more about how to apply for SAFHR here.