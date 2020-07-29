St. Louis experiencing shortage in poll workers, encourages residents to apply

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City is trying to steer clear of any disasters happening on election day with having enough workers, that’s why they are asking for your help.

As St. Lousians brace for an election that could be a pivoting point for city, there’s a help wanted sign calling for more volunteers to man the polls.

“We have 99 and 222 voting precinct’s and that means we need between 6-700 election day workers,” said Gary Scotf.

Scotf is the Republican Director with St. Louis Board of Elections.

He says currently there are enough democratic poll workers, just short of enough republican workers and little to none in reserves in case an emergency were to happen on election day.

“We need to have a pool in reserves to fill those vacancies if they were to occur.”

With big primary races for the circuit attorney, treasurer, and the big congressional seat, this is an election that is sure to get down to that last vote.

That’s why both Scotf and Democratic Director, Ben Borgmeyer, are joining forces to make sure all St. Louis city polls are properly staffed.

“We do definitely have numbers to staff the election, but we also want to make sure we have an eye for November and making sure,” said Borgmeyer.

Covid-19 poses its own problem and could be the reason some are hesitate about taking the paid opportunity.

Both directors are adamant, they have adequate Personal Protective Equipment to make sure voting poll workers are safe.

Q-tips will be handed out to use on the touchpad and pens will be sanitized regularly.

Additionally, there will be markers on the floor and plexiglass to make sure everyone is taking the proper precautions.

“We’re trying our best to make sure people feel as comfortable,” Borgmeyer said. “That goes for poll workers and voters!”

It’s important to note if you are choosing to absentee or mail-in vote, that ballot must be in the election’s office next Tuesday by 7 p.m.

So, if you haven’t, it would be best to get that in the mail very soon.

Interested residents can apply here to become a poll worker.