St. Louis extends COVID-19 eviction moratorium until November

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The eviction moratorium has been extended in St. Louis until November 6, 2020. The order was signed last Friday by Judge Rex Burlison. Mayor Lyda Krewson mentioned it during her weekly Facebook Live broadcast.

The order protects people who cannot pay their rent because of a COVID-19 related issue like losing a job. It does not protect people who are breaking the law, endangering the health of others, damaging property, or violating building code.

The city of St. Louis is offering rental assistance for people who are having issues paying their mortgage or rent because of COVID-19. There is $5 million in federal CARES Act funding available. Sign up here if you need help.