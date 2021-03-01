St. Louis extends COVID eviction moratorium and shares a new mass vaccination event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson touched on several topics during her weekly press conference broadcast through Facebook. She said that there will be another mass vaccination event and that invitation will be sent Tuesday. The eviction moratorium has also been extended in the city.

Invitations will be going out tomorrow for a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday for people living in several south St. Louis zip codes. The specific zip codes are, 63139, 63109, 63116, 63111, 63118.

It will be at Carpenter’s Hall on Hampton. The invites will be sent to people who are eligible and have registered with the city. The invites are sent by the order they signed up. People are only being seen by appointment. Please do not show up if you have not been invited.

Krewson also noted that there is more COVID vaccine available in rural areas. Some people have had success taking a road trip to get vaccinated because of the short supply in the region. The city posted this link in the Facebook comments of the press conference to help people sign up. Krewson encouraged people to take a trip to get a vaccine if possible.

The eviction moratorium in St. Louis is being extended until April 5. Krewson said that it was set to expire today. This is only for evictions related to the financial stress of COVID in the community. You can still be evicted if you break the law or other rules in a rental agreement.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News