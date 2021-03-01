St. Louis extends COVID eviction moratorium and shares a new mass vaccination event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson touched on several topics during her weekly press conference broadcast through Facebook. She said that there will be another mass vaccination event and that invitation will be sent Tuesday. The eviction moratorium has also been extended in the city.

Invitations will be going out tomorrow for a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday for people living in several south St. Louis zip codes. The specific zip codes are, 63139, 63109, 63116, 63111, 63118.

It will be at Carpenter’s Hall on Hampton. The invites will be sent to people who are eligible and have registered with the city. The invites are sent by the order they signed up. People are only being seen by appointment. Please do not show up if you have not been invited.

Krewson also noted that there is more COVID vaccine available in rural areas. Some people have had success taking a road trip to get vaccinated because of the short supply in the region. The city posted this link in the Facebook comments of the press conference to help people sign up. Krewson encouraged people to take a trip to get a vaccine if possible.

The eviction moratorium in St. Louis is being extended until April 5. Krewson said that it was set to expire today. This is only for evictions related to the financial stress of COVID in the community. You can still be evicted if you break the law or other rules in a rental agreement.