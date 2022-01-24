St. Louis faces February 1 deadline for Trolley restart plan or could be on hook for millions

ST. LOUIS–The transportation development district board that oversees the Loop Trolley meets Tuesday afternoon, with a looming deadline to respond to a threatened clawback of federal funds if the controversial project isn’t back on the tracks by June.

The Federal Transportation Authority says by February 1, it needs a plan from the St. Louis region to provide at least four day Trolley service with three cars starting no later than June 1. Without, federal officials say they could ask for the $37.45 million it gave to the project.

The five member board includes St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, University City Mayor Terry Crow, Bi-State Development President Taulby Roach and Joe Edwards, the Loop business owner.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting mentions an “update on response to FTA’s letter” and “Loop Trolley operations and maintenance”, but Edwards, an original proponent of the trolley, which has been shut down since December of 2019 after generating less than $33,000 in 11 months of operation. Edwards says he didn’t know Monday morning what the response was going to look like

He hopes a “plan is presented that works and saves this project,” and suggests making the trolley free for riders and connecting it to the Forest Park Explorer, the summer Metro Bus service which services attractions throughout the park, including the Science Center, the Saint Louis Art Museum and the Missouri History Museum.

Roach declined comment through a Bi-State spokesperson. Messages seeking comment from other board members have not been returned.

In October, The East-West Gateway rejected a bid for a $1.2 million grant request for the trolley.

Bi-State has rejected previous overtures to take over management of the trolley. Roach has said previously that defaulting on the project would be a “black mark” for the region.

When the FTA letter was delivered in late December, a spokesman for Mayor Jones said in part “While the mayor did not support the Loop Trolley’s construction, she is committed to fixing this problem to protect our region’s transit dollars and our ability to receive federal support moving forward,”

“We hope our partners recognize the urgency of the situation and are ready to come together to fix this issue that could imperil federal funding for municipalities across our region.”