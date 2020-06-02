Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 775 deaths/ 13,327 cases IL: 5,390 deaths/ 120,260 cases.
Live Now
St. Louis City officials address unrest
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis family gets creative in announcing baby boy’s birth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A text message or social media post wasn’t enough for one St. Louis family announcing the news about their new baby boy, Conner.

Due to COVID-19, family and friends of Mike and Brandy Sheehan couldn’t be in the delivery room or the hospital’s waiting area at the Women & Infants Center in St. Louis, so they parked themselves across the street at Forest Park.

With the help of the nurses at BJC Health Care, Mike taped the words “It’s a…” to the windows of the delivery room, which also overlooked the park. When baby Conner arrived, Mike added the word “…boy!” to the end of the sentence.

A little later, he appeared in the window, holding his new son for all to see. According to staff members, Conner is happy and healthy and heading home this week.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News