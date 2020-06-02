St. Louis family gets creative in announcing baby boy’s birth

ST. LOUIS – A text message or social media post wasn’t enough for one St. Louis family announcing the news about their new baby boy, Conner.

Due to COVID-19, family and friends of Mike and Brandy Sheehan couldn’t be in the delivery room or the hospital’s waiting area at the Women & Infants Center in St. Louis, so they parked themselves across the street at Forest Park.

With the help of the nurses at BJC Health Care, Mike taped the words “It’s a…” to the windows of the delivery room, which also overlooked the park. When baby Conner arrived, Mike added the word “…boy!” to the end of the sentence.

A little later, he appeared in the window, holding his new son for all to see. According to staff members, Conner is happy and healthy and heading home this week.