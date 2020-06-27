St. Louis family holds ALS awareness parade from home

ST. LOUIS – Due to the coronavirus St. Louis’ annual ALS walk has had to be canceled in its original form, so a St. Louis family whose patriarch is living with ALS raised awareness in their own neighborhood.

Scott Lato, 48, along with his wife, Bernadette and their three sons Jack, Sam, and Tony held a grand neighborhood parade Saturday with family, friends and volunteers. They all came to show support for Scott.

The parade began at 9:50 a.m. from Northwest Valley Middle School’s parking lot in order to arrive at the Lato’s home at 10:00 a.m.

At least 50 cars drove by the Lato’s home including police, fire, ambulance and motorcyclists. They all shared encouraging words with the family as well as making a donation to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter.

The Latos sold t-shirts, took donations and played yard games such as cornhole to raise funds and awareness. They even held their own ice bucket challenge.

The ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter’s annual walk has become a Walk Your Way event to ensure the safety of all involved due to the pandemic. The Association said people throughout the region will walk to raise funds and spread awareness of ALS however is most comfortable for them.