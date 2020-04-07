St. Louis family on the road to recovery after 5 members became infected with coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis family of five diagnosed with coronavirus are now all recovering.

This great news came after two of the five were in ICU with one needing a ventilator.

“We have so much to be grateful for,” said, Michael Weinhaus. “We can’t do nothing else, but smile.”

Sporting a smile as bright as the sun, Weinhaus could hardly put into words his excitement that his family of 5 have tested positive for the Coronavirus and are now all recovering.

“I just knew somehow, someway we were going to make it.”

The family journey to recovery wasn’t all sunny skies though.

Weinhaus’ wife, Jan, tested positive for Covid-19 first and spent weeks in the ICU.

Meanwhile, doctors diagnosed Michael himself, along with his 2 sons and daughter-in-law.

It wasn’t soon after Michael ended up in ICU with his wife.

“To see your most-loved person on a ventilator like that certainly you have dark thought, but also those thoughts became positive because she had so much strength. I knew she was going to make it,” said Winehaus.

Now, some 3 to 4 weeks after initially contracting COVID-19, they’re all home, safe, smiling and recovering.

Weinhaus says he isn’t too sure what medication did the trick, but what he does know is he never missed his daily dose of faith.

“Just knowing that we were going to survive. Somehow, someway we were. That never wavered in my mind I’d never let my mind go to in a dark direction.”

And that’s his advice to the thousands of other families with loved ones dealing with COVID-19 too.

Never let go of your faith, for with it all things are possible.

“If we can make it, other people can make it. We’re not special.”