St. Louis family with son from Ukraine concerned about threatened adoptions

ST. LOUIS — The dire situation in Ukraine is taking a toll on some St. Louisans, including one family who has an adopted son from Ukraine. Watching the country that made them a family, tangled up in war, hurts them deeply.

Their prayers were echoed by the Ukrainian community here in St. Louis.

“To defend oneself, to defend one’s family, to defend one’s homeland is one of the greatest acts of love,” said St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Ukrainian church Pastor Deacon Eugene Logusch.

That love was on full display by worshippers, many of whom have family still in the country, like Oksana’s cousins and sister.

“She’s afraid of potential airstrikes, the sirens in the city, and it was heartbreaking just to watch her. But she’s thankfully made it safe to the polish border,” said Ukrainian-St. Louis sesident Oksana Koziaryk.

A packed room of Ukrainians signified a show of support for their nation in its time of need.

“Everybody’s been heartbroken,” said Oksana’s husband, Mike Goldstein. “I think people are trying to find little pieces of optimism.”

One family’s prayers were answered back in 2005 when they adopted their son.

Ben Kitchell, now 20 years old, wears a Ukrainian scarf supporting his birth country from afar.

“I’m very blessed. I’m very happy to be where I’m at now and to see the children, and people over there, and the women, and everybody that’s just going through that,” said Ben Kitchell. “It just hurts so much.”

His parents see countless adoptions being threatened by war, many parents not even able to get their children due to the fighting and point out that could’ve been Ben.

“We would have stayed. We would have said come hell or high water we’re staying put to bring our son home,” said Ben’s father, Mike Kitchell. “And I think that’s how a lot of families over there feel.”

“There’s millions of kids in the world that need families that need parents,” said Vickie Kitchell. “Watching everyone on social media and t.v. is scary.”

The Kitchell family said they’re sad to see the country where they say they received the biggest gift, the completion of their family, is in pain.

“The heritage and the emotions I feel, the way and I speak and the way I go about myself,” said Ben, “that’s still Ukrainian. That’s still me.”

For those looking to stand with Ukraine, there’s a rally at Wapelhorst park in St. Charles Saturday at noon.