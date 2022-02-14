St. Louis Federal Reserve President: ‘this is a lot of inflation’, calls for rate hike

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Thursday, Feb 10, 2022. With inflation going only higher, stocks edged lower on Wall Street Thursday as expectations build that the Federal Reserve will have to get more aggressive about removing the tremendous support it’s given the economy. (David L. Nemec/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

ST. LOUIS–Saying the Federal Reserve’s credibility is “on the line”, the President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve is reiterating his call for raising interest rates by this summer.

James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, told Bloomberg News last week that he supported a sharp increase of a full percentage point in the benchmark short-term interest rate by July. Monday, in a CNBC interview, confirmed his thinking.

The inflation that we’re seeing is” very bad for low and moderate-income households, real wages are declining, people are unhappy, consumer confidence is declining, this is not a good situation,” he told the network. “We have to reassure people that we’re going to defend our inflation target and that we’re going to get inflation back to two percent.”

Over time, higher rates will raise the costs for a wide range of borrowing, from mortgages and credit cards to auto and business loans. That could cool spending and inflation, but for the Fed, the decision to steadily tighten credit could also trigger another recession.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled two weeks ago that the central bank would likely raise its benchmark short-term rate multiple times this year.

The Labor Department said Thursday that consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with a year earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982.

When measured from December to January, inflation was 0.6%, the same as the previous month and more than economists had expected. Prices rose 0.7% from October to November and 0.9% from September to October.

Shortages of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, ultra-low interest rates and robust consumer spending combined to send inflation leaping in the past year. And there are few signs that it will slow significantly anytime soon.

Wages are rising at the fastest pace in at least 20 years, which can pressure companies to raise prices to cover higher labor costs. Ports and warehouses are overwhelmed, with hundreds of workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s busiest, out sick last month. Many products and parts remain in short supply as a result.

The latest inflation data suggested to some economists that the Fed could raise its key rate in March by one-half a percentage point, rather than its typical quarter-point hike.

Bullard told the network he still sees the U.S. economy growing by 3.5 to four percent in 2022.