St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase held virtually

ST. LOUIS – The 20th annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase will be held virtually this year.

The event runs from July 10 to July 19. Individual tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Cinema St. Louis members and students with valid and current photo IDs.

A five-film pass is $35, CSL members pay $30. All-access passes are available for $75, CSL members pay $60.

Tickets and passes can be purchased here.

The Showcase will screen works shot in the St. Louis region or were written, directed, or produced by St. Louis-area residents or by filmmakers who are tied to the city, but now work elsewhere.

The films will be available to view on-demand anytime from July 10 to July 19. Once a ticket-holder begins watching a program, they have 48 hours to finish it.

The 15 film program ranges from full-length fiction features and documentaries to multi-film compilations of fiction and documentary shorts. Most programs have a recorded question and answer portion with the filmmaker available on CSL’s YouTube Channel.