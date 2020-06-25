Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 975 deaths/ 18,868 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.
Live Now
Gov. Parson on Missouri’s coronavirus response

St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase held virtually

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The 20th annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase will be held virtually this year.

The event runs from July 10 to July 19. Individual tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Cinema St. Louis members and students with valid and current photo IDs.

A five-film pass is $35, CSL members pay $30. All-access passes are available for $75, CSL members pay $60.

Tickets and passes can be purchased here.

The Showcase will screen works shot in the St. Louis region or were written, directed, or produced by St. Louis-area residents or by filmmakers who are tied to the city, but now work elsewhere.

The films will be available to view on-demand anytime from July 10 to July 19. Once a ticket-holder begins watching a program, they have 48 hours to finish it. 

The 15 film program ranges from full-length fiction features and documentaries to multi-film compilations of fiction and documentary shorts. Most programs have a recorded question and answer portion with the filmmaker available on CSL’s YouTube Channel.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News