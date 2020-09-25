St. Louis firefighter injured while battling business fire

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis firefighter was injured in a structure fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a business on St. Louis Avenue near North Kingshighway Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed flames and smoke visible shooting through the roof of the commercial building.

The firefighter who was injured in the blaze was taken to the hospital and treated for a minor burn.

The intense flames also damaged to a building next door.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Business Fire Dr. MLK and Kingshighway One Firefighter injured fighting the blaze. Details on Fox2News in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/pa5Hd0aeNk — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 25, 2020