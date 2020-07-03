St. Louis’ first food truck garden, 9 Mile Garden, opens today

ST. LOUIS – Mile Garden, a food truck located in Affton Plaza 9375 Gravois Road will have their grand opening Friday.

A rotation of 30 area food trucks will serve visitors. Among the businesses offering a rotating selection dishes, Balkan Treat Box, Farmtruk, Seoul Taco, Guerilla Street Food, Sugarfire 64, Truck Norris, Honest to Goodness, Sedara Sweets, Zia’s On The Hill and more.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the staff is putting into place health and safety regulations to ensure it provides a socially responsible gathering place. The tables are 12 feet apart and there’s plenty of hand sanitizer.

Opening weekend also features live music and an outdoor movie Saturday night.

ATTENTION! 😷In accordance with St. Louis County's announcement that masks are now required at all public gatherings, we ask you to wear your mask to our Grand Opening this weekend. All staff & guests of #9milegarden are required to wear masks both indoors & outdoors. Thanks! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/frAc8sVSGF — 9 Mile Garden (@9milegarden) July 1, 2020