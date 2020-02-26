St. Louis ‘Fish Fry Finder’ map – 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Looking for something to freshen up your Fridays this Lent? Our “Fish Fry Finder” is an easy way to find dinner. This directory has many of the fish fries in the St. Louis region. Check the map regularly to find a new dining location.

For Christians, the Lenten season is here. The 40-day period before Easter is considered a time of penance and reflection. Roman Catholics and some other Christian denominations give up favorite activities or foods as a form of self-sacrifice. They also abstain from eating the meat of warm-blooded animals on Fridays, a practice that can be traced all the way back to the earliest Christians.

Here in St. Louis, that means Fridays are for Fish Fries! Many Catholic parishes and other organizations cook up loads of fried and baked fish, macaroni and cheese, meatless spaghetti, cheese pizza, and other meat-free options for not just those following the Lenten rules, but for all hungry people looking for a great meal.

Don’t see your fish fry on the list? Register here.