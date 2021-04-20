St. Louis Funny Bone Comedy Club opening St. Charles location

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Funny Bone Comedy Club is opening a location in the retail, entertainment, and residential location known as the Streets of St. Charles. Local and national comedians have been performing at the club over the past 30 years. The new location will be on Beale Street between Prasino and Arch Apparel.
The Westport Plaza location will operate as usual.
“We will strive to bring the best up and coming talent along with familiar high-profile comics that the crowds love. Stay tuned for the list of comics that will be performing in the fall,” writes Kubach.
The club still plans to offer a weekly open mic night on Tuesdays. It is not clear when the new location will be complete.