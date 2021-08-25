How hot is it? Read hilarious one-liners by St. Louisians

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis is in the middle of a heatwave but the oppressive temperatures didn’t seem to cool their sense of humor. We got quite the response from our FOX2 Facebook fans after asking them to “Say it’s hot outside without saying it’s hot outside.”

There were more than 2,800 comments in 24 hours.

Here are just some of the responses:

Joe Bohac: Making some fried eggs on my car hood… taking orders!

Radena Clark: I saw a thief putting copper back in an air conditioner.

Jeffrey T. Jones: I’m considering baking a lasagna in my mailbox this afternoon.

Hop Shirley: I saw a dog chasing a cat and they were both walking.

Andrew Furgeson: It’s so dry the trees are bribing the dogs.

Carrie Cook-Lyons: Fire hydrants are chasing the dogs.

Nafsi Ya Kuumiza: Two jalapeños are outside having a heated argument

Angela Turnbough: It is so hot out that I left the farmers market with vegetables and by the time I got home they had turned into vegetable soup.

Beth Bayer Summers: The chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs.

Bill Leach: Two hobbits just tried to throw a ring in my backyard

Dennis Taylor: Half-pint of ice cream is now cream for coffee

Shellie Ligon: Cows are giving powdered milk.

Gary Sr Teel: The birds instead of flying they are fanning each other.