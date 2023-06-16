ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis group is already working towards assisting children in the local area to approach the upcoming school year in August with confidence and self-esteem. Fox 2 is actively supporting this cause by collaborating with the National Council of Jewish Women, located on North Lindbergh in St. Louis.

The group is currently organizing school supplies for distribution to children in the area during August. As part of our founder’s day of caring, Fox 2 is lending a hand by assisting in sorting and packaging these supplies. This initiative is made possible by our ownership group, Nexstar, who aims to support various organizations within our community.