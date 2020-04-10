Breaking News
IL: 596 deaths/17,887 cases; MO: 96 deaths/3,799 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump and White House Task Force give daily update Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives daily coronavirus update

St. Louis group OKs $6M for proposed youth sports complex

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis commission has approved $6 million in tax money to convert a struggling outlet mall in Hazelwood into a massive youth sports complex. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Convention and Visitors Commission on Thursday approved a request that uses hotel tax revenue for the POWERplex project.

Commission attorneys say the money will only be paid out if all other financing is secured for the $54 million project — proposed as a campus of multiple playing fields capable of hosting simultaneous baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball and football games.

Plans for the area where the St. Louis Outlet Mall now stands also include a hotel, restaurants and other amenities.

Popular

Latest News

More News