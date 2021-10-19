St. Louis Halloween activities list for 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Spooky season is in full swing now that it is mid-October, and St. Louisans are looking for some holiday-themed activities. There are a variety of events going on across the area. From costume contests to haunted hayrides, to ghost tours.

FOX 2 has curated a list of some of the Halloween fun going on this year.

Six Flags Frightfest

  • Select Days September 24 – October 31
  • $30

Boo at the Zoo

  • October 15 – October 31 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Halloween decorations throughout the zoo
  • Entertainers and stage shows
  • Fall-themed treats
  • Timed entry tickets required

Halloween at Grant’s Farm

  • Drive-thru the farm in your own car
  • Open Thursday September 30 to October 31
  • $40 per car

The Darkness

  • Open Sept. 24-25 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Open Oct. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, daily from Oct. 21-Halloween
  • October hours: Sun. – Thurs. 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri./Sat. 6:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
  • Open Nov. 5-6 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $25

Six Flags Rocky Horror Picture Show

  • October 22 at 11:30 p.m.
  • Full audience participation
  • Free with theme park admission
  • Must be 17 or older

Halloween Magic at The Magic House

  • October 1 – October 31
  • Decorate a mini pumpkin, spiderweb maze, ride a trike through Halloween-themed town
  • $12

Booterfly House at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House

  • October 1 – October 31 (closed on Mondays)
  • Bug Ball is a part of the Booterfly House – crafts, treat houses, spooky snacks
  • Bug Ball is Saturday, October 23, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Click here to register for Bug Ball

Union Station Train or Treat

  • October 8 – October 31
  • Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Haunted maze, pumpkin patch, historic train cars with hidden surprises
  • Perfect for Children 12 and under
  • Tickets range from $14.99 – $35

Fabulous Fox Ghost Tours

  • Saturdays and Sundays in October
  • Guests purchase timed tickets
  • $40 per person

Eureka Fear Farm

  • Select Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to midnight
  • Haunted corn maze and haunted hay ride
  • $25 per person, CASH ONLY

Halloween at the City Museum

  • Family Movie Night – Ghostbusters on October 29 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Tick-or-treat at the City Museum on October 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Science Center Spooktacular

  • Free
  • Chemistry demonstrations, graveyard games, early childhood science storytime
  • October 29 and October 30 at 9:30 a.m.
  • Costumes are welcome!

Pumpkin carving at Suson Parks

  • October 30 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • $10 per person
  • Click here to register

South Grand Halloween Art Walk

  • October 30 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Register for the event in Ritz Park at 3147 S. Grand Blvd.Free bracelet for prizes and snacks
  • $100 First Prize Halloween Costume Contest
  •  St. Louis World’s Fair Historic Exhibit presented by the St. Louis World’s Fare Festival
  • 15 art exhibits of local artists
  • Live music

Jack O’Lantern Trail and Trunk or Treat at Faust Park

  • $5 for registering early by calling 314-615-8344, email LRitchey@stlouiscountyMO.gov, or message them on Facebook
  • $8 for registering at the gate
  • Entrance to the event begins at 6 p.m. and continues in 15-minute increments
  • Decorate your vehicle, supply your own pre-packaged candy, carve a pumpkin

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News