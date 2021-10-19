St. Louis Halloween activities list for 2021

ST. LOUIS – Spooky season is in full swing now that it is mid-October, and St. Louisans are looking for some holiday-themed activities. There are a variety of events going on across the area. From costume contests to haunted hayrides, to ghost tours.
FOX 2 has curated a list of some of the Halloween fun going on this year.
Six Flags Frightfest
- Select Days September 24 – October 31
- $30
Boo at the Zoo
- October 15 – October 31 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Halloween decorations throughout the zoo
- Entertainers and stage shows
- Fall-themed treats
- Timed entry tickets required
Halloween at Grant’s Farm
- Drive-thru the farm in your own car
- Open Thursday September 30 to October 31
- $40 per car
The Darkness
- Open Sept. 24-25 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Open Oct. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, daily from Oct. 21-Halloween
- October hours: Sun. – Thurs. 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri./Sat. 6:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
- Open Nov. 5-6 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Tickets start at $25
Six Flags Rocky Horror Picture Show
- October 22 at 11:30 p.m.
- Full audience participation
- Free with theme park admission
- Must be 17 or older
Halloween Magic at The Magic House
- October 1 – October 31
- Decorate a mini pumpkin, spiderweb maze, ride a trike through Halloween-themed town
- $12
Booterfly House at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House
- October 1 – October 31 (closed on Mondays)
- Bug Ball is a part of the Booterfly House – crafts, treat houses, spooky snacks
- Bug Ball is Saturday, October 23, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Click here to register for Bug Ball
Union Station Train or Treat
- October 8 – October 31
- Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Haunted maze, pumpkin patch, historic train cars with hidden surprises
- Perfect for Children 12 and under
- Tickets range from $14.99 – $35
Fabulous Fox Ghost Tours
- Saturdays and Sundays in October
- Guests purchase timed tickets
- $40 per person
Eureka Fear Farm
- Select Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to midnight
- Haunted corn maze and haunted hay ride
- $25 per person, CASH ONLY
Halloween at the City Museum
- Family Movie Night – Ghostbusters on October 29 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Tick-or-treat at the City Museum on October 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Science Center Spooktacular
- Free
- Chemistry demonstrations, graveyard games, early childhood science storytime
- October 29 and October 30 at 9:30 a.m.
- Costumes are welcome!
Pumpkin carving at Suson Parks
- October 30 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- $10 per person
- Click here to register
South Grand Halloween Art Walk
- October 30 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Register for the event in Ritz Park at 3147 S. Grand Blvd.Free bracelet for prizes and snacks
- $100 First Prize Halloween Costume Contest
- St. Louis World’s Fair Historic Exhibit presented by the St. Louis World’s Fare Festival
- 15 art exhibits of local artists
- Live music
Jack O’Lantern Trail and Trunk or Treat at Faust Park
- $5 for registering early by calling 314-615-8344, email LRitchey@stlouiscountyMO.gov, or message them on Facebook
- $8 for registering at the gate
- Entrance to the event begins at 6 p.m. and continues in 15-minute increments
- Decorate your vehicle, supply your own pre-packaged candy, carve a pumpkin