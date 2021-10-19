St. Louis Halloween activities list for 2021

ST. LOUIS – Spooky season is in full swing now that it is mid-October, and St. Louisans are looking for some holiday-themed activities. There are a variety of events going on across the area. From costume contests to haunted hayrides, to ghost tours.

FOX 2 has curated a list of some of the Halloween fun going on this year.

Select Days September 24 – October 31

$30

October 15 – October 31 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Halloween decorations throughout the zoo

Entertainers and stage shows

Fall-themed treats

Timed entry tickets required

Drive-thru the farm in your own car

Open Thursday September 30 to October 31

$40 per car

Open Sept. 24-25 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Open Oct. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, daily from Oct. 21-Halloween

October hours: Sun. – Thurs. 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Fri./Sat. 6:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Open Nov. 5-6 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

October 22 at 11:30 p.m.

Full audience participation

Free with theme park admission

Must be 17 or older

October 1 – October 31

Decorate a mini pumpkin, spiderweb maze, ride a trike through Halloween-themed town

$12

October 1 – October 31 (closed on Mondays)

Bug Ball is a part of the Booterfly House – crafts, treat houses, spooky snacks

Bug Ball is Saturday, October 23, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Click here to register for Bug Ball

October 8 – October 31

Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Haunted maze, pumpkin patch, historic train cars with hidden surprises

Perfect for Children 12 and under

Tickets range from $14.99 – $35

Saturdays and Sundays in October

Guests purchase timed tickets

$40 per person

Select Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to midnight

Haunted corn maze and haunted hay ride

$25 per person, CASH ONLY

Family Movie Night – Ghostbusters on October 29 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tick-or-treat at the City Museum on October 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free

Chemistry demonstrations, graveyard games, early childhood science storytime

October 29 and October 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Costumes are welcome!

October 30 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

$10 per person

Click here to register

October 30 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Register for the event in Ritz Park at 3147 S. Grand Blvd.Free bracelet for prizes and snacks

$100 First Prize Halloween Costume Contest

St. Louis World’s Fair Historic Exhibit presented by the St. Louis World’s Fare Festival

15 art exhibits of local artists

Live music

$5 for registering early by calling 314-615-8344, email LRitchey@stlouiscountyMO.gov, or message them on Facebook

$8 for registering at the gate

Entrance to the event begins at 6 p.m. and continues in 15-minute increments

Decorate your vehicle, supply your own pre-packaged candy, carve a pumpkin