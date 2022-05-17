ST. LOUIS – Cure Violence, a global anti-crime program, has selected a St. Louis city health official as its new chief executive officer.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, who currently serves as health director and commissioner for the City of St. Louis, will take over as the new CEO of Cure Violence Global on May 23, according to an announcement Tuesday from St. Louis marketing agency Eagle Productions, LLC.

As CEO, Echols will provide strategic leadership, oversee day-to-day operations, and engage proactively with all Cure Violence partners. Echols, one of many leaders in St. Louis’ regional battle with COVID-19, has previously served in several other public health roles in St. Louis and Illinois.

Dr. Gary Slutkin, the founding CEO of Cure Violence Global, will remain actively involved with the program as a member of its Board of Directors. Cure Violence aims to reduce violence globally by using disease control and behavior change methods. More than 30 U.S. cities, including St. Louis, are involved with the program.